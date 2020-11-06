Biden To Deliver Prime Time Address On Friday Night - Reports
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:23 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to address the nation on Friday night, US media reported.
Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris will give a speech in prime time on Friday night, Fox news reported citing multiple Biden campaign officials.