Biden To Deliver Remarks At United Nations General Assembly On September 21 - White House
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 02:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden will travel to New York on September 21 to deliver his remarks at the 76 session of the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said.
"On Tuesday, September 21, the President will travel to New York, New York to deliver remarks at the United Nations General Assembly," the White House said in a press release on Monday.