Biden To Deliver Remarks Friday On Mideast: White House
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 10:25 PM
President Joe Biden announced he will deliver remarks Friday on the Middle East, as Israel pushes into Rafah despite US warnings against a full-scale offensive in the crowded southern Gaza city
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) President Joe Biden announced he will deliver remarks Friday on the middle East, as Israel pushes into Rafah despite US warnings against a full-scale offensive in the crowded southern Gaza city.
"Later today, I'll deliver remarks on the Middle East. Tune in here," Biden said on X, with a video link to the event. The White House did not give further details or a time.
The speech comes the day after Biden's election challenger Donald Trump became the first former US president to be convicted on criminal charges.
Biden -- who was flying back to Washington from his beachside home in Rehoboth, Delaware on Friday -- has not yet commented on Thursday's Trump verdict.
The US president has been under growing pressure over his support for Israel since a deadly strike on Rafah set ablaze a crowded camp on Sunday.
Gaza officials said 45 people were killed and about 250 wounded.
The White House however said on Tuesday that while the Israeli strike was "devastating," it did not breach Biden's red lines for withholding weapons deliveries to the key US ally.
Biden does not believe that Israel's actions in Rafah amount to the full-scale operation he has warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
The Israeli army said Friday its troops pushed into central Rafah, escalating its nearly eight-month war with fighter group despite international objections.
dk/sms/
Recent Stories
Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for collecti ..
DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime
Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth
Two children drown in Indus River
DC Bhakkar visits BISP center
Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister
PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from Tuesday
Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituencies in federal capital
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expresses grief over deaths in se ..
After 10 years, water available at tail-ends of canals: minister
More Stories From World
-
UN political mission in Iraq to end next year6 minutes ago
-
Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid2 hours ago
-
Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer2 hours ago
-
Trump to address media after felony conviction2 hours ago
-
Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid2 hours ago
-
UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency3 hours ago
-
Several wounded in 'terrible' knife attack in Germany3 hours ago
-
Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament3 hours ago
-
Zelensky hails US weapons green light as 'step forward'3 hours ago
-
S.Africa set for political shake-up as ANC loses majority3 hours ago
-
US Fed's favored inflation gauge unchanged in April3 hours ago
-
Trump to address media after felony conviction3 hours ago