Open Menu

Biden To Deliver Remarks Friday On Mideast: White House

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Biden to deliver remarks Friday on Mideast: White House

President Joe Biden announced he will deliver remarks Friday on the Middle East, as Israel pushes into Rafah despite US warnings against a full-scale offensive in the crowded southern Gaza city

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) President Joe Biden announced he will deliver remarks Friday on the middle East, as Israel pushes into Rafah despite US warnings against a full-scale offensive in the crowded southern Gaza city.

"Later today, I'll deliver remarks on the Middle East. Tune in here," Biden said on X, with a video link to the event. The White House did not give further details or a time.

The speech comes the day after Biden's election challenger Donald Trump became the first former US president to be convicted on criminal charges.

Biden -- who was flying back to Washington from his beachside home in Rehoboth, Delaware on Friday -- has not yet commented on Thursday's Trump verdict.

The US president has been under growing pressure over his support for Israel since a deadly strike on Rafah set ablaze a crowded camp on Sunday.

Gaza officials said 45 people were killed and about 250 wounded.

The White House however said on Tuesday that while the Israeli strike was "devastating," it did not breach Biden's red lines for withholding weapons deliveries to the key US ally.

Biden does not believe that Israel's actions in Rafah amount to the full-scale operation he has warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

The Israeli army said Friday its troops pushed into central Rafah, escalating its nearly eight-month war with fighter group despite international objections.

dk/sms/

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Army Israel Washington White House Gaza Trump Rehoboth Middle East Criminals Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight

Petrol prices may go down for next fortnight

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar ..

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for collecti ..

6 minutes ago
 DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime

DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime

13 minutes ago
 Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth

Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth

13 minutes ago
 Two children drown in Indus River

Two children drown in Indus River

8 minutes ago
 DC Bhakkar visits BISP center

DC Bhakkar visits BISP center

8 minutes ago
Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables pri ..

Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister

8 minutes ago
 PM undertakes five-day official visit to China fro ..

PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from Tuesday

29 minutes ago
 Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Wome ..

Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Women's Softball C'ship

8 minutes ago
 ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituen ..

ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituencies in federal capital

8 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi exp ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi expresses grief over deaths in se ..

6 minutes ago
 After 10 years, water available at tail-ends of ca ..

After 10 years, water available at tail-ends of canals: minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World