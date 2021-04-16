Biden To Deliver Remarks Later On Friday On Deadly Indianapolis Shooting - Harris
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:31 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden to deliver remarks later on Friday about the shooting in Indianapolis, Indiana, in which eight people were killed, Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters.
"The President will speak later about the case," Harris said, adding that the violence must come to the end.