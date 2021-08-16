Biden to Deliver Remarks on Afghanistan Monday Afternoon - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden will be returning to Washington from Camp David in order to deliver remarks about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, the White House said on Monday.

"In the afternoon, the President will return to the White House from Camp David," the White House said.

"Then, the President will deliver remarks on Afghanistan in the East Room. These remarks will be covered by the in-house pool and pre-credentialed media."

The White House's schedule lists Biden will deliver his remarks at 3:45pm EST (7:45 p.m. GMT).