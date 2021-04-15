UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Deliver Remarks On Russia At 20:30 GMT Thursday - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:09 PM

Biden To Deliver Remarks on Russia at 20:30 GMT Thursday - White House

US President Joe Biden will address the sanctions imposed by his administration on Russia at 4:30 p.m. EST (20:30 GMT) on Thursday, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden will address the sanctions imposed by his administration on Russia at 4:30 p.m. EST (20:30 GMT) on Thursday, the White House said.

Earlier in the day, Washington imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals for their alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and the purported hacking of US software supply chain networks.

"In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks on Russia in the East Room. This event will be pooled press," the White House said in an updated version of the president's daily schedule.

Related Topics

Election Russia Washington White House 2020 Event Hacking P

Recent Stories

Chauvin not to testify at George Floyd murder tria ..

2 minutes ago

UK summons Russian ambassador over 'malign activit ..

2 minutes ago

France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health auth ..

2 minutes ago

Global trade rules can help fight climate change: ..

2 minutes ago

Russian intelligence calls US cyber attack claims ..

8 minutes ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.