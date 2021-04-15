Biden To Deliver Remarks on Russia at 20:30 GMT Thursday - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden will address the sanctions imposed by his administration on Russia at 4:30 p.m. EST (20:30 GMT) on Thursday, the White House said.

Earlier in the day, Washington imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals for their alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and the purported hacking of US software supply chain networks.

"In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks on Russia in the East Room. This event will be pooled press," the White House said in an updated version of the president's daily schedule.