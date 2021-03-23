UrduPoint.com
Biden To Deliver Remarks On Shooting In Boulder, Colorado - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:54 PM

Biden to Deliver Remarks on Shooting in Boulder, Colorado - White House

US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the shooting in the city of Boulder that left 10 people dead, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the shooting in the city of Boulder that left 10 people dead, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The President will give brief remarks on the tragedy in Boulder before departing for Ohio this afternoon," the White House said in a statement.

Biden has been receiving regular updates on the situation and has directed that all flags at the White House be flown at half staff, the statement added.

Ten people, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene were killed in Monday's shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, local police said.

