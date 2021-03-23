Biden to Deliver Remarks on Shooting in Boulder, Colorado - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the shooting in the city of Boulder that left 10 people dead , the White House said on Tuesday.

"The President will give brief remarks on the tragedy in Boulder before departing for Ohio this afternoon," the White House said in a statement.

Biden has been receiving regular updates on the situation and has directed that all flags at the White House be flown at half staff, the statement added.

Ten people, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene were killed in Monday's shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, local police said.