Biden to Deliver Remarks on Support for Ukraine on Thursday Morning - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the further support for Ukraine in the morning on Thursday, the White House said.

"10:45 AM (14:45 GMT) THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on support for Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia's brutal war," the White House said in a statement on late Wednesday.