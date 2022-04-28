Biden To Deliver Remarks On Support For Ukraine On Thursday Morning - White House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 05:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the further support for Ukraine in the morning on Thursday, the White House said.
"10:45 AM (14:45 GMT) THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on support for Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia's brutal war," the White House said in a statement on late Wednesday.