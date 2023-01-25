UrduPoint.com

Biden To Deliver Remarks On Support For Ukraine At Noon Amid Expected Abrams Announcement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 08:00 PM

US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on continued support for Ukraine on Wednesday at noon (17:00 GMT) amid reports that Washington is set to send dozens of Abrams tanks to Kiev to repel Russia's offensive, the White House said

On Tuesday, media outlets reported that Washington could announce as early as this week the delivery of a "significant number" of the M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, possibly between 30 and 50. The announcement reportedly would be part of a broader deal with Germany, which is also expected to pledge the supply of a small number of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

