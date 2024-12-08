Biden To Deliver Remarks On Syria
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Sunday on the situation in Syria, the White House said, following a crisis meeting to discuss the sudden overthrow by Islamist-led rebels of President Bashar al-Assad.
The televised comments were announced for 1:00 pm (1800 GMT) "on the latest developments in Syria."
The United States so far has been muted in its response, as other world leaders have weighed in to urge peace, hailing the fall of Assad and encouraging a political solution to stabilize the war-stricken country.
Earlier, Biden met "with his national security team this morning to receive an update on the situation in Syria," National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett posted on X.
Assad's reported departure comes less than two weeks after the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group challenged more than five decades of Assad family rule with a lightning rebel offensive that broke long-frozen frontlines in the country's civil war.
Early Sunday, they announced they had entered Damascus and that Assad had fled, prompting celebrations around the country and a ransacking of Assad's luxurious home.
The US military has around 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq as part of the international coalition that was established in 2014 to help combat the Islamic State jihadist group.
It has regularly struck targets in the country including those linked to Iranian-backed militias. Tehran was a major backer of Assad's government.
bur-sms/sms/nro
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From World
-
Sheffield Utd top Championship after West Brom draw6 minutes ago
-
Assad: the last leader to be toppled by the Arab Spring6 minutes ago
-
Georgia pro-EU protesters defiant as thousands rally for 11th day6 minutes ago
-
UN urges new rulers in Syria to ensure stable power transfer, maintain institutions as world reacts6 minutes ago
-
Armed group in Syria steals cars from Italy ambassador's residence: foreign minister6 minutes ago
-
Zelensky wants 'enduring' peace, Trump will 'probably' reduce Ukraine aid26 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table26 minutes ago
-
Arsenal's Premier League title bid dented by Fulham26 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results46 minutes ago
-
Ghana's ex-president Mahama returns with election win46 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka battle hard to stay in second Test against South Africa46 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update46 minutes ago