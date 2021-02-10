Biden to Deliver Remarks on US Response to Myanmar Coup at 1:00 p.m. EST - White House

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Wednesday afternoon about the US response to the Myanmar coup, the White House said

"In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks on the administration's response to the coup in Burma in the South Court Auditorium," the White House said in a media advisory.