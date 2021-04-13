Biden to Deliver Remarks Wednesday on US Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) President Joe Biden plans to deliver remarks on the US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan tomorrow, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Tuesday.

"The President will deliver remarks tomorrow at the White House on the way forward to Afghanistan, including his plans and timeline for withdrawing US troops in close coordination with our partners and allies, and the government of Afghanistan and its commitment to focusing on threats and opportunities we face around the world today," Psaki said.