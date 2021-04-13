UrduPoint.com
Biden To Deliver Remarks Wednesday On US Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:53 PM

President Joe Biden plans to deliver remarks on the US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan tomorrow, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Tuesday

"The President will deliver remarks tomorrow at the White House on the way forward to Afghanistan, including his plans and timeline for withdrawing US troops in close coordination with our partners and allies, and the government of Afghanistan and its commitment to focusing on threats and opportunities we face around the world today," Psaki said.

