Biden to Deliver 'Significant Speech' on Ukraine in Poland on Saturday - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden will deliver a "significant speech" on Ukraine in Poland on Saturday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"He (Biden) will give a major address tomorrow on Ukraine. It will be a significant speech," Sullivan told journalists.