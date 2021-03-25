UrduPoint.com
Biden to Deliver Speech on Building Economy in Pittsburgh Next Week - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden will visit Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania next week to deliver remarks on the administration's plan to build the country's future economy back better, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"The President will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania...

on Wednesday March 31 where he will deliver a speech laying out more details of his plan to build the economy back better," Psaki said.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell in testimony on Tuesday that the US economy is rebounding more quickly than expected but more needs to be done to correct imbalances in unemployment and other inequities.

Powell said that he expects US unemployment to continue declining from February's rate of 6.2 percent and projected a 6.5 percent expansion of the economy.

