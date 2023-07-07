Open Menu

Biden To Deliver Speech On Supporting Ukraine After NATO Summit - NSC Official

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden will give a major speech upon the conclusion of the NATO summit in Vilnius on supporting Ukraine, NSC Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat told reporters on Friday.

"After the Summit, President Biden will give a major speech in Vilnius about the importance of supporting Ukraine and defending democratic values globally," Sloat said.

