Biden to Deliver Unscheduled Speech on Democracy on Wednesday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) US President Joe Biden will deliver an unscheduled speech on democracy on Wednesday, with less than a week before the midterms, White House officials said.

"Biden has been speaking about democracy for the entire time he's been in office.

You can expect to hear from him this evening, similar to what he's been saying over the course of the last several months, that there is a lot at stake, including democracy, and that everyone has a role in that," Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon said during an Axios event.

Biden will give the speech at a Democratic National Committee event in the Capitol Hill area, White House senior adviser Anita Dunn added.

On November 8, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate will be up for grabs as Democrats seek to keep their legislative majority and Republicans vie to take back the House.