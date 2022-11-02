UrduPoint.com

Biden To Deliver Unscheduled Speech On Democracy On Wednesday - White House

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Biden to Deliver Unscheduled Speech on Democracy on Wednesday - White House

US President Joe Biden will deliver an unscheduled speech on democracy on Wednesday, with less than a week before the midterms, White House officials said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) US President Joe Biden will deliver an unscheduled speech on democracy on Wednesday, with less than a week before the midterms, White House officials said.

"Biden has been speaking about democracy for the entire time he's been in office.

You can expect to hear from him this evening, similar to what he's been saying over the course of the last several months, that there is a lot at stake, including democracy, and that everyone has a role in that," Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon said during an Axios event.

Biden will give the speech at a Democratic National Committee event in the Capitol Hill area, White House senior adviser Anita Dunn added.

On November 8, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 seats in the Senate will be up for grabs as Democrats seek to keep their legislative majority and Republicans vie to take back the House.

Related Topics

Senate Democracy White House Capitol Hill Dillon November Democrats Event All From

Recent Stories

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PM ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

1 minute ago
 National Assembly session to be held on Thursday

National Assembly session to be held on Thursday

1 minute ago
 Iran to Send Delegation to Vienna to Strengthen Co ..

Iran to Send Delegation to Vienna to Strengthen Cooperation With IAEA - Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 Minister for sensitizing farmers about "Saanjhi" b ..

Minister for sensitizing farmers about "Saanjhi" benefits for fruiting plants

17 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Police Ban Wednesday's Protests in Colo ..

Sri Lankan Police Ban Wednesday's Protests in Colombo - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Iranian Security Forces Arrest 3 Rioters Over Alle ..

Iranian Security Forces Arrest 3 Rioters Over Alleged Ties With US, Saudi Arabia ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.