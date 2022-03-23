Biden to Designate 300 Members of Russian State Duma as Early as Thursday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) President Joe Biden is expected to announce this week new US sanctions against more than 300 members of the Russian State Duma over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported citing American officials.

The report said the Biden administration could announce the sanctions as soon as Thursday when Biden will meet with NATO leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden will announce new sanctions against Russia while in Brussels to meet with NATO and European partners.