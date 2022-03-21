UrduPoint.com

Biden To Discuss 'Coordinated Response' To Russia's Special Operation With EU Leaders

Published March 21, 2022

Biden to Discuss 'Coordinated Response' to Russia's Special Operation With EU Leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) US President Joe Biden will hold phone talks with the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy on Monday, to discuss the Ukraine situation, according to the White House schedule.

"The President will host a secure call with President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom to discuss their coordinated responses to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine," Biden's schedule says.

On Thursday, Biden will participate in the NATO summit in Brussels and will then head to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Friday.

>