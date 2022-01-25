Biden To Discuss Deterrence, Sanctions Against Russia During Talks With EU - White House
January 25, 2022
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden will discuss diplomacy, deterrence and pending sanctions against Russia during talks with the European Union leaders later in the day, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.
"During that conversation, we expect they will discuss diplomacy, deterrence and defense efforts," Psaki said during a press briefing. "And certainly the discussion about the pending sanctions or discussion of that we would expect to be part of that as well - on Biden's call today."