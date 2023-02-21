Biden to Discuss Expansion of NATO Infrastructure With Polish Leadership - Warsaw

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) US President Joe Biden will discuss the expansion of NATO infrastructure on the Polish territory with the republic's leadership as part of his current visit to Warsaw, Marcin Przydacz, the head of the international policy bureau of the Polish president's office, said.

Biden arrived in Poland on Monday and will remain in Warsaw until Wednesday. During his visit, the US leader is scheduled to meet with the heads of states of NATO's eastern flank and deliver a speech on the Ukraine conflict.

"We will talk about the enhanced presence of NATO, including the infrastructural one," Przydach said on the air of Polish broadcaster TVN.

The official added that the 2016 NATO summit in Warsaw had resulted in Poland achieving the presence of the US and NATO troops in the country, which amounted to over 10,000 people.

Przydach called this "a great success for Polish diplomacy and (Polish) Mr. President (Andrzej Duda)."

"Meanwhile, the time has now come to fill all these obligations with content," the Polish official added.

NATO has been boosting its eastern flank along the borders with Russia and Belarus since late 2021 by dispatching additional troops. In response to Moscow launching a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, NATO has further reinforced the flank by sending more ships, planes and ground troops to the region and putting them on high alert.

The number of US military personnel deployed in Poland has doubled over the past two years, reaching almost 10,000, Duda said earlier in February.