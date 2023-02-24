UrduPoint.com

Biden To Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy On Friday- White House

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday- White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Group of Seven (G7) leaders and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday morning to discuss continued support for Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"Tomorrow morning, President Biden will gather with G7 leaders and President Zelenskyy for a virtual meeting to continue coordinating our efforts to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its war," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The United States and G7 nations on Friday are also set to release a new round of sanctions on Russia, focused on addressing alleged sanctions evasion. The actions come on the one-year anniversary of the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House United States

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

3 minutes ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

18 minutes ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

41 minutes ago
 Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final ..

Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final place

41 minutes ago
 Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 L ..

Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday- W ..

41 minutes ago
 Russia Waiting for France's Response on Joint Work ..

Russia Waiting for France's Response on Joint Work on New Strategic Arms Treaty ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.