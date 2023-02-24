Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday- White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Group of Seven (G7) leaders and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday morning to discuss continued support for Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"Tomorrow morning, President Biden will gather with G7 leaders and President Zelenskyy for a virtual meeting to continue coordinating our efforts to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its war," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The United States and G7 nations on Friday are also set to release a new round of sanctions on Russia, focused on addressing alleged sanctions evasion. The actions come on the one-year anniversary of the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.