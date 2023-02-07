Biden to Discuss International Alliance on Ukraine in State of Union Address - White House

UrduPoint.com

President Joe Biden plans to discuss in his annual State of the Union address to the Congress the alliance of countries assembled "to protect and defend" Ukraine, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday

"The President is going to talk about the continuing that alliance, that international alliance to protect and defend Ukraine," Jean-Pierre told MSNBC.

Jean-Pierre noted that in the foreign policy part of his speech Biden plans to talk about China, including the recent situation regarding the Chinese balloon that was downed off the coast of the US state of South Carolina.

"Foreign policy, the president's vision for the world, was always going to be part of the State of the Union address. That certainly includes how we have been moving forward with dealing with managing strategic competition with China. That is something that the President is going to talk about. Of course, we will take the latest news into account, as we prepare for the State of the Union," she said.

Biden will emphasize in his speech the resetting of the United States' leadership across the world, Jean-Pierre said.

Biden is set to deliver his speech on the state of the union at 9:00 p.m. EST (2:00 a.m. GMT on Wednesday).

