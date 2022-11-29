UrduPoint.com

Biden To Discuss Legislative Priorities Of Year-End With Congressional Leaders On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Biden to Discuss Legislative Priorities of Year-End With Congressional Leaders on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden will meet with congressional leaders later on Tuesday to talk about legislative priorities through the end of 2022, the White House said.

"In the morning, the President will convene Congressional Leaders to discuss legislative priorities through the end of 2022," the press release said.

The lame-duck session is Democrats' final opportunity to act on their legislative priorities before Republicans take back control of the lower chamber following the November 8 midterms. Among other things, the White House is seeking another $37.7 billion in assistance for Ukraine before the end of the year.

