Biden to Discuss Long-Range Missiles with Zelenskyy at NATO Summit - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden will continue to discuss long-range missiles with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday at the NATO summit in Vilnius, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"With respect to the long-range missiles you're referring to, President Biden will continue to discuss that issue with President Zelenskyy today. He has said he's been looking at it and he continues to do so," Sullivan told ABC.