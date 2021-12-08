WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden was due to have his first conversation with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during which he will address the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said.

Nuland was responding to a question on whether the new German government would view any Russian invasion of Ukraine as "sufficiently dire" to reassess advantages and disadvantages of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"The President is having his first opportunity today, perhaps even as we speak, to speak with Chancellor Olaf Scholz," Nuland said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday. "So, we'll have a better sense of that. But I would say that we have already been speaking to him in his role as Finance Minister. And I have no doubt that he understands the seriousness of the situation that we are facing."