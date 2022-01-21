Biden to Discuss Russia Talks With Blinken, National Security Team Saturday - White House

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will inform President Joe Biden about his meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and the president will then meet with his national security team over the weekend, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will inform President Joe Biden about his meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and the president will then meet with his national security team over the weekend, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"Secretary Blinken is meeting with his Russian counterpart this morning, and he's going to be talking to the President tomorrow. (Biden's) going to be talking to his national security team tomorrow. He gets everyday updates," Psaki said.

Blinken said he will be consulting with Biden, his National Security Team and members of Congress ans well as critical allies and partners in the coming days on the meeting with Lavrov.