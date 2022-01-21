UrduPoint.com

Biden To Discuss Russia Talks With Blinken, National Security Team Saturday - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Biden to Discuss Russia Talks With Blinken, National Security Team Saturday - White House

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will inform President Joe Biden about his meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and the president will then meet with his national security team over the weekend, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will inform President Joe Biden about his meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and the president will then meet with his national security team over the weekend, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"Secretary Blinken is meeting with his Russian counterpart this morning, and he's going to be talking to the President tomorrow. (Biden's) going to be talking to his national security team tomorrow. He gets everyday updates," Psaki said.

Blinken said he will be consulting with Biden, his National Security Team and members of Congress ans well as critical allies and partners in the coming days on the meeting with Lavrov.

Related Topics

Russia White House Congress

Recent Stories

Migrant pushbacks 'illegal', EU official says in L ..

Migrant pushbacks 'illegal', EU official says in Lithuania

48 seconds ago
 Omicron now dominant in EU: health agency

Omicron now dominant in EU: health agency

50 seconds ago
 US to Work With Tokyo, Seoul on Next Steps to Disc ..

US to Work With Tokyo, Seoul on Next Steps to Discourage N.Korea's Provocations ..

53 seconds ago
 Feller to miss Kitzbuehel slalom after Covid-19 po ..

Feller to miss Kitzbuehel slalom after Covid-19 positive

56 seconds ago
 South Africa clinch series against India

South Africa clinch series against India

4 minutes ago
 Pietro Labriola named CEO of Telecom Italia: sourc ..

Pietro Labriola named CEO of Telecom Italia: source

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.