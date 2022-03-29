Biden to Discuss Ukraine With Macron, Scholz, Draghi, Johnson on Tuesday - White House

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 06:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden will hold a phone call on Ukraine with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom at 9:15 EST (13:15 GMT), White House pool reporters said on Tuesday.

"President Biden will convene a call this morning w/ (Emmanuel) Macron of France, (Olaf) Scholz of Germany, (Mario) Draghi of Italy + (Boris) Johnson of the United Kingdom to discuss the latest developments regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the statement said.

