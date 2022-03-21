WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) US President Joe Biden will head to Poland after the NATO summit scheduled to be held in Brussels on March 24, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says.

"On Friday, March 25, President Biden will travel to Warsaw, Poland, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda. The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," Psaki said in a statement.

According to the White House, the Brussels talks between NATO allies, G7 and EU leaders, will focus on "international efforts to support Ukraine and impose severe and unprecedented costs on Russia for its invasion.

"

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.