Biden to Discuss US Infant Formula Supply Crisis With Manufacturers Today - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) President Joe Biden will hold discussions on Thursday afternoon with domestic manufacturers and retailers of infant formula to feed babies in his efforts to end the national supply shortage of the past several months, according to a White House pool report.

"This (Thursday) afternoon POTUS (the President of the United States) will speak with retailers and infant formula manufacturers to receive an update on efforts to make infant formula supply more available to American families," the report said.

After the discussions, Biden would announce additional actions by his administration in an effort to end the shortages, the pool report continued.

"Later this afternoon the White House will announce additional actions," it said.

The shortage has been developing for many months and became more acute in February. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jenn Psaki said the food and Drug Administration (FDA) was working "around the clock" to try to end the crisis. On Tuesday, the FDA said it was cooperating with US-based companies to expand production and was trying to boost imports of formula from other nations.