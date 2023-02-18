UrduPoint.com

Biden To Discuss With Bucharest 9 Leaders Efforts To Strengthen NATO - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden is expected to meet during his upcoming trip to Poland next week with the Bucharest Nine leaders in order to discuss efforts to strengthen NATO, National ecurity Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"They will discuss our efforts over the past year to strengthen NATO, to make it stronger and more united than it was and how each of our nations will continue together as allies with unwavering support," Kirby said during a press briefing.

