Biden To Discuss With Erdogan Afghanistan, Syria, Iran During NATO Summit - Sullivan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Biden to Discuss With Erdogan Afghanistan, Syria, Iran During NATO Summit - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will meet with his Turkish counterpart Tayip Erdogan on the margins of the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels next week to discuss Nagorno Karabakh, Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and other issues, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

"Issues in the region, of course, in the Eastern Mediterranean, Syria, Iran, Nagorno Karabakh," Sullivan said during a press briefing in response to a question about the agenda.

Both leaders also will discuss Turkey's role in the negotiations concerning Afghanistan, he also said.

The US president plans to rise some of the "significant differences" in the US-Turkey bilateral relations, including human rights,  Sullivan added.

