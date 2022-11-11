UrduPoint.com

Biden To Do 'Whatever Warnock Needs' In Georgia Runoff Election - White House

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Biden to Do 'Whatever Warnock Needs' in Georgia Runoff Election - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) President Joe Biden plans to assist US Senator Raphael Warnock in his reelection bid I the runoff election in Georgia set for December, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"The President will do whatever Senator Warnock needs him to do to help him win," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre's comment came after she was asked whether Biden intends to visit Georgia to help Warnock's campaign in the runoff election.

However, Jean-Pierre did not outline any specific agenda regarding how the US president intends to help Warnock.

During the November 8 midterm elections, Warnock and his challenger Herschel Walker came neck-to-neck within less than one percentage point of voter support.

Since no candidate exceeded the required 50% of voter support, Georgia law requires a runoff between the top two candidates four weeks after Election Day. The runoff election has been set for December 6.

Related Topics

Election White House Visit Georgia November December Top

Recent Stories

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

2 minutes ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

21 minutes ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

21 minutes ago
 Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Serie ..

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

52 minutes ago
 US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in C ..

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.