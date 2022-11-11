Biden to Do 'Whatever Warnock Needs' in Georgia Runoff Election - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) President Joe Biden plans to assist US Senator Raphael Warnock in his reelection bid I the runoff election in Georgia set for December, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"The President will do whatever Senator Warnock needs him to do to help him win," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre's comment came after she was asked whether Biden intends to visit Georgia to help Warnock's campaign in the runoff election.

However, Jean-Pierre did not outline any specific agenda regarding how the US president intends to help Warnock.

During the November 8 midterm elections, Warnock and his challenger Herschel Walker came neck-to-neck within less than one percentage point of voter support.

Since no candidate exceeded the required 50% of voter support, Georgia law requires a runoff between the top two candidates four weeks after Election Day. The runoff election has been set for December 6.