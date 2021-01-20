UrduPoint.com
Biden To Examine US Troop Withdrawal From Germany - Defense Secretary Nominee

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:50 AM

Biden to Examine US Troop Withdrawal From Germany - Defense Secretary Nominee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The incoming Biden administration will review the decision to withdraw a significant number of US troops from Germany, Defense Secretary nominee Lloyd Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"President-elect Biden pledged a comprehensive review of our global military posture relative to the threats we face and, if confirmed, I look forward to leading that effort and examining how that posture should change over time. While I have not yet fully reviewed our deterrent posture in Europe, I believe it must be a part of this review. If confirmed, I will also want this review to examine the Trump Administration decision to withdraw significant numbers of US troops from Germany," Lloyd said during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

