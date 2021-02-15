UrduPoint.com
Biden To Focus On Coronavirus Challenges During Upcoming G7 Meeting - White House

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 08:10 AM

Biden to Focus on Coronavirus Challenges During Upcoming G7 Meeting - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will discuss the coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery and "challenges" posed by China during his first G7 meeting, planned for Friday, the White House said in a statement.

According to the Sunday release, Biden will focus "on a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic," "coordination on vaccine production, distribution, and supplies," and the global economic recovery "including the importance of all industrialized countries maintaining economic support for the recovery and collective measures to build back better."

The Friday virtual G7 meeting, hosted by the UK, will be the first time that the group has met since April 2020 and will be the first time that Biden meets with leaders from the Group of Seven countries as president.

President Biden will discuss the "need to make investments to strengthen our collective competitiveness and the importance of updating global rules to tackle economic challenges such as those posed by China," the White House said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said over the weekend that he planned to call for more cooperation in the battle against COVID-19 during the upcoming virtual G7 event.

