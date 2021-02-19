Biden to Focus on COVID-19, Rebuilding Global Economy at G7 Gathering - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will focus on the efforts to defeat the novel coronavirus pandemic and rebuild the global economy during the virtual G7 gathering on Friday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

"This virtual engagement with leaders of the world's leading democratic market economies will provide an opportunity for President Biden to discuss plans to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild the global economy," Psaki said. "President Biden will focus on a global response to the pandemic, including coordination on vaccine production, distribution of supplies, as well as continued effort to mobilize and cooperate against the threat of emerging infectious diseases.

Psaki said the US president will also discuss the global economic recovery, including the importance of industrialized countries maintaining economic support for the recovery. Among other issues, Biden is expected to address the global climate crisis and economic challenges posed by China, she added.

The February 19 virtual engagement will be hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as part of the United Kingdom's G7 presidency ahead of the planned summit in June. The engagement will be the first gathering of G7 leaders since April 2020.