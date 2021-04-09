UrduPoint.com
Biden To Form Commission On Reform Of Supreme Court: W.House

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:20 PM

Biden to form commission on reform of Supreme Court: W.House

President Joe Biden will Friday sign an executive order establishing an expert commission on reform of the powerful US Supreme Court, the White House announced

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will Friday sign an executive order establishing an expert commission on reform of the powerful US Supreme Court, the White House announced.

"Topics it will examine include the genesis of the reform debate; the Court's role in the Constitutional system; the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court's case selection, rules, and practices," said a White House statement.

More Stories From World

