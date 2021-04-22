Biden to Formally Recognize Armenian Genocide in Ottoman Empire - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) US President Joe Biden is set to formally recognize the Ottoman Empire's genocide against the Armenian people in early 20th century, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported citing US officials.

In March, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee urged Biden to recognize the Armenian genocide.

The congressmen said that in his statement in 2020, Biden had recognized the genocide of the Armenian people, and called on him to do this again as US president.