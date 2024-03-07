Biden To Give High-stakes Address As Trump Rematch Looms
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM
US President Joe Biden faces one of the most critical moments of his political career Thursday, with a State of the Union speech aimed at convincing skeptical voters the 81-year-old is fit to beat Donald Trump in November's election
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) US President Joe Biden faces one of the most critical moments of his political career Thursday, with a State of the Union speech aimed at convincing skeptical voters the 81-year-old is fit to beat Donald Trump in November's election.
The annual address to a joint session of Congress is often a largely ceremonial affair, but in 2024 the stakes are huge as Democrat Biden seeks to overcome doubts about his age, the economy and wars in Gaza and Ukraine.
Crucially, the millions of Americans tuning in to the primetime spectacle will be also be watching not just what the oldest president in US history says but how he says it, with Republican Trump, 77, continually mocking Biden's health and mental acuity -- despite his own repeated verbal slips.
Set for 9:00 pm (0100 GMT Friday) and expected to last around an hour, the speech at the US Capitol is possibly Biden's best chance before November to trumpet his achievements and set out what he would do in a second term.
Biden said on the eve of the address that he had done "more over three years than most presidents have in eight," and he is prepared to announce plans for tax cuts for working families and cheaper prescription drugs.
"You hired me to get the job done, build an economy that works for working people, and make life better for families," Biden wrote on X. "I'll update you on our progress and lay out the path ahead."
In line with tradition, First Lady Jill Biden will host a number of guests chosen to highlight the White House's priorities.
This year they include Texan woman forced to leave the state for an abortion, auto workers leader Shawn Fain, whose union recently backed Biden, and the prime minister of Sweden, which becomes a NATO member on Thursday.
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska and the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were both invited but were unable to attend, the White House said.
Recent Stories
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar
House job training starts in CMC hospital
CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..
Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival
RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes
DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiatives
Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU
PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumption of office
More Stories From World
-
Senegal moves towards certainty for presidential vote4 hours ago
-
EU conservatives back von der Leyen for second term4 hours ago
-
Global patent filings fall for first time in 14 years: UN4 hours ago
-
China supports Palestine's full membership in UN: Wang Yi4 hours ago
-
US wants India, Pakistan to have 'productive, peaceful relationship'4 hours ago
-
Niger isolated and suspicious despite end of sanctions4 hours ago
-
Lufthansa warns on 'damaging' strikes, as 2023 profits double5 hours ago
-
Cotton futures close higher5 hours ago
-
China's forex reserves rise to 3.2258 trln USD5 hours ago
-
Mongolia's foreign trade up 11.5 pct in first two months5 hours ago
-
EU conservatives set to back von der Leyen for second term5 hours ago
-
5.5-magnitude quake hits NW China's Qinghai5 hours ago