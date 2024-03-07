Biden to give make-or-break speech as Trump rematch looms

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) US President Joe Biden prepared Wednesday for perhaps the most crucial speech of his political career as the unpopular 81-year-old tries to convince doubters he is fit for a bruising rematch with Donald Trump in November.

With dominant performances in the "Super Tuesday" primaries and Trump's last Republican rival Nikki Haley finally dropping out, the two men have nailed down a clash that many American voters say they don't want.

But Democrat Biden will barely have time to breathe before Thursday's State of the Union speech to Congress, when the 81-year-old will seek to quell persistent voter concerns about his age and the economy.

The world will also be watching, with wars in Gaza and Ukraine meaning the stakes of the November 5 election could hardly be higher for an increasingly volatile global order.

"You hired me to get the job done, build an economy that works for working people, and make life better for families," Biden wrote Wednesday on X.

"Tomorrow, I'll update you on our progress and lay out the path ahead."

Biden said the key issues would range from abortion rights, which Democrats view as a major vote winner against Republicans, to lowering healthcare costs and investing in infrastructure.

The week of high American political theater will set the scene for eight months of brutal campaigning as Biden tries to win a second term -- and prevent Trump, 77, from making a historic White House comeback.

In an unprecedented scenario, Trump, a former reality tv star who faces multiple criminal indictments -- including over his attempt to overthrow the 2020 election -- will face off against the oldest ever president in US history.