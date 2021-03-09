Biden to give primetime address on Covid-19 lockdown anniversary: W.House

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will give a primetime television address this week to mark the one year anniversary of the US lockdown ordered to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic, the White House said MondayIn the address on Thursday Biden will "discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last yea and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.