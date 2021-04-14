Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal from Afghanistan: W. House

President Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his plans to pull US troops out of Afghanistan later this year, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his plans to pull US troops out of Afghanistan later this year, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

"The president will deliver remarks tomorrow at the White House on the way forward in Afghanistan, including his plans and timeline for withdrawing," Psaki told reporters.

"The president has been consistent in his view that there's not a military solution to Afghanistan, that we have been there for far too long."