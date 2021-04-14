UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Give Speech Wednesday On US Withdrawal From Afghanistan: W. House

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:49 AM

Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal from Afghanistan: W. House

President Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his plans to pull US troops out of Afghanistan later this year, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his plans to pull US troops out of Afghanistan later this year, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

"The president will deliver remarks tomorrow at the White House on the way forward in Afghanistan, including his plans and timeline for withdrawing," Psaki told reporters.

"The president has been consistent in his view that there's not a military solution to Afghanistan, that we have been there for far too long."

Related Topics

Afghanistan White House

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

2 hours ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

2 hours ago

UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace C ..

2 hours ago

US to Retain Enough Capabilities After Afghan Exit ..

2 hours ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

2 hours ago

EU Allocates Over $68Mln Toward Humanitarian Aid i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.