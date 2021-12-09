UrduPoint.com

Biden To Give Ukraine, Eastern Europeans Reassurance Over Russia

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden was to call the leaders of Ukraine and nine eastern European NATO allies on Thursday with promises of support should Russia attack Ukraine, as well as severe economic sanctions against Moscow.

The calls come as the United States and European partners are pressuring President Vladimir Putin to step back from Ukraine, where nearly 100,000 Russian troops have massed on the border.

Western and Ukrainian officials say they fear Russia -- which already seized Ukraine's entire Crimea region in 2014 and backs a large-scale separatist force in the east -- is preparing an even larger scale invasion.

Putin says Russia has no intention of invading but is adopting a defensive posture out of alarm that Ukraine is getting too close to the Western NATO military alliance.

But Biden warned Putin in a two-hour video call Tuesday that Russia would face economic sanctions "like none he's ever seen" if the troops do attack.

Biden is closely coordinating with major European powers, reaching out to the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy both before and after the Putin video summit.

Thursday's calls switch focus to countries right on the frontline of the power struggle between the West and Russia over territory once entirely under Soviet control.

Biden will begin by calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and then the leaders of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia -- all of which, unlike Ukraine, have joined NATO in the wake of the 1991 Soviet collapse.

