Biden to Give Update on Russia-Ukraine Situation at 20:30 GMT Tuesday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) President Joe Biden will deliver an update on the situation between Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. EST (20:30 GMT) and reiterate US openness to diplomacy, the White House said on Tuesday.

"(Biden) will give brief remarks providing an update on Russia and Ukraine. He will reiterate that the United States remains open to high-level diplomacy in close coordination with our Allies, building on the multiple diplomatic off-ramps we and our Allies and partners have offered Russia in recent months," the White House said in a schedule update.