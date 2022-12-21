UrduPoint.com

Biden To Have 'Extended' Sit Down With Zelenskyy At White House - Senior Official

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Biden to Have 'Extended' Sit Down With Zelenskyy at White House - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) US President Joe Biden will have an extended bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to the White House on Wednesday, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"We wanted to host him (Zelenskyy) for a program here at the White House that would involve an extended sit down with President Biden, a meeting with key members of President Biden's national security team and cabinet, an opportunity to address the press, and then an opportunity to go up to Capitol Hill to do a joint session of Congress," the US official said.

The White House formally extended an invitation to Zelenskyy last week to visit Washington on Wednesday, the US official said, adding that Biden and Zelenskyy will hold a joint press conference.

