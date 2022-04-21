UrduPoint.com

Biden To Hear Force Assessments From Top US Defense Officials Amid Ukraine Adaptations

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Biden to Hear Force Assessments From Top US Defense Officials Amid Ukraine Adaptations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) US President Joe Biden will hear force assessments from top US defense officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, amid a dynamic global security environment and adaptations to the situation in Ukraine.

During the meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Biden thanked the senior officials for their service and applauded the Defense Department's efforts to arm Ukraine. Biden also outlined what he expected from the meeting.

"Today, I want to hear from all of you on your assessments on what you're seeing in the field and across our forces. And the strategic environment is evolving rapidly in the world.

That means our plans and force posture have to be equally dynamic," Biden said.

The US president said things are changing and ensuring the security of the American people as well as US interests and those of its allies, means having to constantly adapt to "anything and everything that's happening around the world."

"We're seeing this very day the need for adaptation as a consequence of us standing with Ukraine against Putin's brutal, unjustified war," Biden said.

Biden also said he relies on the advice of the senior defense officials as a commander-in-chief to maintain the US military edge and remain the guarantor of security.

