Biden To Hold 80th Birthday Brunch As First Octogenarian US President - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Biden to Hold 80th Birthday Brunch as First Octogenarian US President - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) President Joe Biden will celebrate his 80th birthday by holding a brunch on Sunday as the United States' first octogenarian leader, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"The First Lady (Jill Biden) is going to be having a brunch on Sunday for the president to celebrate the president's birthday with his family," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Friday.

Biden will become the first octogenarian to hold the office of the president of the United States when he turns 80-years-old on Sunday. Former US President Ronald Reagan was 77 upon leaving office and Donald Trump was 74.

Biden was the oldest person inaugurated in the office, taking the presidential oath at the age of 78. Biden has yet to confirm whether he intends to run for reelection in 2024.

