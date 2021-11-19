UrduPoint.com

Biden To Hold Africa Summit To Boost US Ties: Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:36 PM

Biden to hold Africa summit to boost US ties: Blinken

US President Joe Biden plans to hold a summit with African leaders to show US commitment to the continent, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden plans to hold a summit with African leaders to show US commitment to the continent, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday.

"As a sign of our commitment to our partnerships across the continent, President Biden intends to host the US-Africa Leaders Summit to drive the kind of high-level diplomacy and engagement that can transform relationships and make effective cooperation possible," Blinken said in a speech in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

