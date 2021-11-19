Biden to hold Africa summit to boost US ties: Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden plans to hold a summit with African leaders to show US commitment to the continent, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday.

"As a sign of our commitment to our partnerships across the continent, President Biden intends to host the US-Africa Leaders Summit to drive the kind of high-level diplomacy and engagement that can transform relationships and make effective cooperation possible," Blinken said in a speech in the Nigerian capital Abuja.