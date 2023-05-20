UrduPoint.com

Biden To Hold Bilateral Meeting With Zelenskyy In Hiroshima On Sunday - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023 | 10:05 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima on May 21, according to his schedule released by the White House on Saturday.

The meeting is scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

local time (05:15 GMT), after G7 summit-related working sessions and a trilateral meeting among the leaders of the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Biden will hold a press conference after the meeting with the Ukrainian president and then proceed to go back to the US, with his arrival scheduled for late evening of the same day.

No further details of the upcoming meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy have been revealed yet.

