Biden to hold call Monday with leaders of France, Germany, Britain: W.House

US President Joe Biden was to hold a video teleconference Monday with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain to discuss "the latest developments regarding Russia and Ukraine," the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden was to hold a video teleconference Monday with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain to discuss "the latest developments regarding Russia and Ukraine," the White House said.

The call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take place at 10:30 am (1530 GMT).