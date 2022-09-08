Biden to Hold Call With Allies on Thursday Morning on Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) President Joe Biden will hold a phone call with US allies this morning to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"President Biden is holding a call this morning with allies and partners to underscore our continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression," the White House said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public itinerary said the call hosted by Biden would take place at 10:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT).