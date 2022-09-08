UrduPoint.com

Biden To Hold Call With Allies On Thursday Morning On Ukraine - White House

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Biden to Hold Call With Allies on Thursday Morning on Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) President Joe Biden will hold a phone call with US allies this morning to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"President Biden is holding a call this morning with allies and partners to underscore our continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression," the White House said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public itinerary said the call hosted by Biden would take place at 10:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia White House Justin Trudeau From

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to its value against US dollar

Rupee continues to its value against US dollar

30 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectat ..

Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectators' violent attitude

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US relations heading in positive directio ..

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive direction: FM

2 hours ago
 Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

3 hours ago
 LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return ..

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

3 hours ago
 'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.